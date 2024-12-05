Houston Astros Past and Present Doesn't Bring Confidence in Re-Signing Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros' higher-ups have made it known that Alex Bregman is their priority this winter. Bregman has played a pivotal role in the Astros winning at the level they have over much of the past decade, and losing him would be a huge blow to the future of this franchise.
Houston has many reasons to bring its third baseman back, and perhaps a few reasons not to. If Bregman wants a $200-plus million deal, that'd be a lot of money to give to an aging player coming off a down-showing last year.
Past moves aren't exactly on the Astros' side with this, either. They've allowed many of their top free agents to walk, and while they've continued to win despite those decisions, it might eventually catch up to them.
There are some challenges in bringing Bregman back, too. Chandler Rome of The Athletic highlighted a few of them, writing that Houston isn't in a great position to win due to its current roster and other factors.
"Most other teams in pursuit of Bregman aren’t faced with similar problems," Rome wrote when considering the challenges they face due to the money they'll pay injured players in 2025. With the injuries and Jose Abreu's $19.5 million to not even be on the team, that's a lot of money that could be used toward Bregman.
Rome added Bregman's comments during the campaign, highlighting that the New Mexico native said winning was a big deal to him.
“That’s something I want to do for my whole career is win,” Bregman said in September. “That’s what I value the most coming up is winning.”
While the Astros aren't far from World Series contenders, if they were only to re-sign Bregman and not make any other moves, they would be far from favorites on paper. It's tough to ever count out Houston due to its success in recent years, but this team is far away.
That led to Rome saying that the Astros can't fulfill Bregman's top priority, and prior moves suggest they won't meet his asking price.
"Houston is still engaged with Bregman, but nothing in the franchise’s past suggests it will meet his asking price. Little in its present suggests it can fulfill his biggest priority."
There's a reason a deal isn't done yet. It's still early in the offseason, but with the Winter Meetings almost here, things are expected to heat up. If Bregman isn't signed before or during them, it might be time to worry.