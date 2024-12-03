Houston Astros Manager Continues To Push for Alex Bregman Deal Getting Done
The Houston Astros have had contract talks with Alex Bregman, and the hope is to bring the right-handed slugger back.
Free agency decisions are always tough, and despite the likelihood of Bregman coming back, nothing is set in stone just yet.
Astros general manager Dana Brown spoke about the star in November, highlighting how big of a deal he was to the organization, a good indication of him returning.
"We'd love to have Alex Bregman back,” Brown said, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. "It's our biggest priority."
Brown doubled down, saying their mindset is that he won't end up elsewhere, perhaps giving Bregman a reason to return.
Players want to be wanted, and Brown's comments show they'll do whatever it takes to get that done.
"Our mindset right now is that he's not going elsewhere and we want to sign him," the GM said. "If he ends up going elsewhere, we'll cross that bridge when we get there, but I'm going into this offseason with the thought that we're going to get Bregman back. Hopefully we can do it."
However, since Brown made those remarks, things have changed.
Reports have indicated that Bregman wants to land a big payday, and rightfully so.
Skipper Joe Espada was the latest to speak about Bregman's situation, and instead of showing the same confidence Brown did, Espada's response raised some concerns.
As Espada touched on, there are more reasons to bring the 30-year-old back than what he does on the field. Bregman is an excellent figure in the community, and that can't go unnoticed.
Espada can only do so much when it comes to contract talks.
He's praised Bregman for plenty in the past and has made it known he wants him back, however, that decision is being made by someone much higher up than Espada.
That isn't to say the Astros manager doesn't have any say in what happens, but he isn't the one handing out a potential $200 million deal.
Bregman's market could be hurt a bit by other free agents.
Until Juan Soto signs, baseball fans might not see much action.
If Houston truly wants him back, they could give him exactly what he's looking for right now, but Bregman might have a different price in mind in a few weeks when the Soto saga is finished.
Hopefully, the Astros will have an answer at some point in the near future.