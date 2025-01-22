Houston Astros Predicted To Make Hall of Fame Splash in Starting Rotation
This offseason was one of several major changes for the Houston Astros, who lost a lot of talent in free agency and via trade.
Arguably the most shocking move was their decision to send All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
It is a good thing they acquired Paredes in that deal since he can slide into the void at third base that will likely be created by Alex Bregman moving on in free agency.
It wasn’t just the lineup that lost some punch this offseason.
The Astros' depth on the mound took a hit as well.
Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, coming off the worst season of his career, signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. Yusei Kikuchi, who was stellar for Houston after being acquired at the deadline last season from the Toronto Blue Jays, parlayed his performance into a lucrative three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Luckily for the Astros, pitching depth is one thing they do have.
Framber Valdez is locked in as the ace of the staff with Ronel Blanco and Hunter Brown behind him. Spencer Arrighetti was solid as a rookie and the team is planning to use Wesneski as a starter after logging appearances in the rotation and out of the bullpen with the Cubs.
Houston will be counting in a lot of players returning from injury, such as Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier.
This rotation could be one of the better ones in baseball with some better injury luck, but there is certainly some risk involved in that strategy.
That is partly why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes another addition will be made.
He has predicted the Astros will add another Hall of Famer to the mix; Max Scherzer.
“Justin Verlander signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Giants earlier this month, and Max Scherzer could be available at a similar price point. His days of chewing through 200 innings are likely behind him, but he can help bridge the gap while the Astros wait on Luis García to finish his Tommy John recovery.”
Scherzer made only nine starts in the most recent campaign with the Texas Rangers and has battled some injuries over the last few years. The last time he made 30 starts was in 2021 when he spent time with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
A lower-leverage role is likely what suits the veteran best at this stage of his career, which Houston can provide him.
He would provide insurance as well in case the players returning from injury take longer to be at full strength than anticipated.