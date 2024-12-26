Houston Astros Predicted To Sign Ideal Kyle Tucker Replacement
The Houston Astros have changed their roster around this offseason, and more could be on the way.
To say the Astros are a better team would be tough until everything plays out, but if they make the right decisions over the next few months, there might be an argument that can be made.
Alex Bregman, who hasn't signed yet, isn't expected to return since there's not a place for him on this roster as currently constructed, but losing Kyle Tucker is the toughest thing they'll have to overcome.
Tucker, arguably one of the five best hitters in baseball, is essentially impossible to replace.
There are options on the market that would help Houston, but finding a player as elite as their former right fielder won't happen.
If the Astros need one thing, it's an outfielder who can swing it.
Anthony Santander would fit that role, but his defense is questionable. Regarding his offensive game, Santander would be an excellent addition. His defense, however, could cause an issue or two.
That's the price Houston knew it would have to pay if it wanted to replace Tucker since he not only is an elite hitter, but he also is a high-level defender.
Santander, however, is the best replacement on the market.
Laura Albanese of Newsweek likes the fit, too, predicting the Astros will sign him.
"The switch-hitting Santander has got plenty of pop, hitting a career-high 44 homers last year, and at 30, he's still got a few years left of his prime. Santander isn't the perfect player: He's slow, he's a below-average outfielder, and he doesn't get on base all that much, but he represents instant offense, and plenty of teams could use that, especially considering his contract could be relatively modest compared to the other sluggers who signed this year. (He did reject his qualifying offer, so whoever signs him will lose at least a draft pick in 2025.) The Astros could use some more offense, especially if they don't sign Bregman, and they need an outfielder."
Santander is coming off the best showing of his career.
It's tough to get a feel for how he'll look in the future, but he's continued to improve every step of the way, which should be a good indication of what's to come.
Unfortunately, he isn't getting any younger.
Recently turning 30 years old, there's reason to believe everything will be fine, so if his bat plays at the level it has in the past, this lineup could be better in 2025 with Santander as part of it.