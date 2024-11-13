Houston Astros Predicted to Bring Back Star Slugger This Offseason
The Houston Astros are preparing for a very important offseason, as the franchise has some big decisions to make regarding their roster.
It was a frustrating end to the 2024 campaign for the Astros.
After making the American League Championship Series for seven straight years, Houston was eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Detroit Tigers.
One of the reasons why the Astros suffered an early exit can be attributed to their slow start to the season, which cost them a chance to get a bye. While the Tigers beat Houston, the Astros' real advantage in the series was in their starting rotation, which was negated by it being a three-game set.
Now, Houston will be going back to the drawing board, as they have a few areas to address this winter.
First, a decision regarding Alex Bregman will be their top priority.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about Bregman staying put in Houston on a massive long-term deal.
“Bregman is willing to play second base in the right scenario, according to Boras. There's going to be interest from contending teams, whether they envision him playing third base, second base or some combination. But it's just difficult to imagine him in another uniform, particularly given what Astros' general manager Dana Brown said about the franchise icon late in the season.”
If the Astros decide to keep their talented slugger, it could have a ripple effect on what the team does not only this winter, but next offseason.
Currently, Houston has some needs at both first base and in the outfield.
The lineup for the Astros lacked depth this past year, and while there is plenty of star power at the top of the lineup, the bottom was lackluster.
In addition to upgrades needed this offseason, Houston also has two big free agents coming up in 2025 with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez no longer being under club control.
It’s hard to imagine the Astros will be able to afford all three, so raises the possibility of them letting one of those three leave.
The direction of Houston the next couple of years could very well start with what they decide to do with Bregman.
The Astros have made a lot of good decisions regarding their roster construction throughout this dynastic run, and they will have to be prepared for some tough decisions in the near future as they try to remain contenders.