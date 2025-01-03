Houston Astros Predicted to Re-Sign Fan Favorite to Mammoth $175 Million Deal
The Houston Astros have had quite the winter, positioning themselves with some solidifying moves that could, and should, help them retain dominance in the American League West.
Among those moves was the acquisition of Christian Walker, one of the most coveted free agent first basemen, to a three-year, $60 million deal. Additionally, the Astros offloaded right fielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Chicago Cubs that is looking exceedingly like a win now that Tucker may not re-sign with the Cubs in the offseason.
Couple that with the rumors that Houston could be pursuing Anthony Santander as a potential replacement and the future doesn't look so bleak.
But could the Astros make a pivot that could shock the rest of the MLB and even its fanbase?
According to NorthJersey.com's Pete Caldera, he predicts Houston to re-sign two-time All Star and fan favorite Alex Bregman to a mammoth $175 million deal that would likely see the third baseman remain an Astro for the rest of his career.
"Before a March 1 exhibition game against Houston at Steinbrenner Field, word circulates that third baseman Alex Bregman has re-signed with the Astros on a $175 million deal," Caldera wrote in his prediction.
Now, it does need to be pointed out that this isn't exactly the type of deal that Bregman is looking for and it seems favorable to Houston, a franchise well known for keeping free agent deals under six years in length and extracting maximum value.
However, Bregman's market has been weak and after a failed trade pursuit for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, the Astros may just have to turn back to Bregman to solve their problem at the hot corner.
Bregman could also be looking for a home this winter and returning to his roots and to a bonafide contender could be a perfectly suitable situation for him and his family.
While a reunion is still hard to see, if Bregman remains on the market come the beginning of March, all bets are off on what could transpire.