Houston Astros Reportedly 'Biggest Threat' To Sign 40-Home Run Star
The Houston Astros entered the offseason with the outfield a major question mark, even before trading away Kyle Tucker. They may finally be making a move to add rather than subtract.
Though his market has been fairly quiet for the first couple of months of free agency, Anthony Santander is starting to attract teams. MLB Insider Héctor Gómez reported that the Toronto Blue Jays had been a leader to land the outfielder, but that the Astros are their 'biggest threats.'
Gómez also stated that the Blue Jays have offered Santander a four-year, $82 million deal and the Los Angeles Angels have sent in something similar.
A deal at that level would make Santander the second-highest paid player on the squad with an AAV just slightly above that which Chrsitian Walker received earlier this offseason.
Bringing over the former Baltimore Orioles star would be the best remaining move that Houston could make at this point in the offseason.
The next best remaining free agent outfield would be Alex Verdugo, which if it comes to him, they might as well just sign no one at that point.
Verdugo has been nowhere near the same player he was back in the 2019-2020 seasons where he hit for a .300/.351/.476 slash line.
Santander is coming off of the best campaign of his career, but he has been a reliable slugger for the past few years.
In 2024, the switch-hitter smacked 44 home runs with 102 RBI with a .235/.308/.506 slash line. He has hit at least 28 in the last three years.
The 30-year-old also has solid plate discipline, which is not always the case with the power hitters these days.
He would be an excellent addition to an outfield unit that doesn't really hit a lot of home runs,
Santander actually fits in well with Yordan Alvarez as well as new additions Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker. A type of batter that this front office has clearly taken a liking to.
All four batters could realistically hit at least 30 home runs next year. While they may not exactly be Kyle Tucker or Alex Bregman at the plate, the Astros lineup might be even deeper if this were to happen.
The best current outfielder on the Houston roster is Chas McCormick, who posted a .211/.271/.306 slash line last year.
It has been a very bust offseason for the Astros so far and this might be the last piece they need to go into next year as real contenders once again.