Houston Astros Problems Could Be Solved by Landing This Flame-Throwing Japanese Star
The Houston Astros haven't necessarily been a hot destination for free agents. That's due to many reasons, but their existing core is certainly the main one.
With all the talent already on the Astros roster, they don't have much of a reason to go out and try to sign high-end players. However, as they saw at the beginning of the year, they might need to start doing just that.
It looked possible that the dynasty was coming to an end, but Houston found a way to get back on track and prove to the baseball world that they're still a team to be reckoned with.
A lot of their core is only getting older, however, and with the injuries on the mound, it makes it an even bigger priority in the offseason to spend money on pitching. They don't need to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, but they need to find serviceable arms.
There could be one on the market who'd be an elite arm and cheap. Roki Sasaki, out of Japan, could be posted, and according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the right-hander can only receive a contract of up to $7 million.
"If Sasaki comes over this winter, he would be limited to the international bonus pools, like Shohei Ohtani was when he signed for $2.3 million before the 2018 season.
"That means the most Sasaki could get is around a $7 million bonus (and no guaranteed big league money). Since money likely wouldn't be the biggest factor in his choice of team, he might have to settle for as little as a few million, depending on which club he picks and how many deals they've already struck."
The Astros don't have a long history of signing international players. Still, that shouldn't hurt their chances of signing Sasaki.
If the 22-year-old flame-thrower wants to win, Houston should be at the top of his list. It's uncertain if that'll hold back his potential free agency decision, but what player doesn't want to come over to America and have a chance to win a World Series in his first season?
If he does get posted, there will be many teams around Major League Baseball seeking his services. If the Astros win another World Series, they should be at the top of that list for many reasons.
He'd have an opportunity to be the ace right away and he fits in perfectly for this core as they look to continue competing for the foreseeable future.