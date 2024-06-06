Houston Astros Prospect Just Did Something Never Accomplished Before
It has been a frustrating season across the board for the Houston Astros throughout this season.
After coming in as clear American League favorites, they were immediately dominated by the New York Yankees at home and really have never recovered.
Injuries have overwhelmed the headlines so far, something they're going to have to deal with during the remainder of the year as Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy both are undergoing Tommy John surgeries.
In many aspects, what is taking place across the entire Astros organization feels a bit backwards as they are struggling at the Major League level, but their farm system, which is considered one of the worst in baseball, has actually had great moments across their different levels.
Jacob Melton, their No. 1 prospect, continues to improve and looks poised to be a difference maker when called up. Joey Loperfido was the best power hitter in the minors to start and seems like he can become a force with more experience. There are plenty of other players on the farm who have impressed, as well.
However, one of Houston's prospects just put together a single-game performance that has never been done before in the MLB.
During their High Single-A affiliate's game on Wednesday, 23-year-old catcher John Garcia hit five doubles during his 5-6 performance to help the Asheville Tourists route their opponents 18-8.
According to Jesus Cano of MLB.com, 50 players in Major League Baseball during the AL/NL era have hit four doubles in a game, but nobody has been able to hit five. He also notes n one in the minors since 2005 has done this either, which was the year single-game totals became official.
Garcia is not ranked within Houston's Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, but if he continues to hit the way he has, slashing .279/.367/.429 with two homers, 16 extra-base hits, and 17 RBI, there's a chance he could move his way into that designation soon.
"I I feel so amazing right now. I want to be in the big leagues, so when I heard about accomplishing something that's never been done in the Majors, it felt really good," he told Cano.
How he continues to progress and develop will be seen, but making baseball history like this certainly helps his evaluation.