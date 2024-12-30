Projected 2025 Houston Astros Outfield Looks Much Worse Than Last Year
Many Houston Astros fans' worst nightmare came true when Kyle Tucker was traded away this offseason because, in doing so, the team massively handicapped what was already their biggest weakness.
While the Astros still have plenty of talent to compete for a spot in the playoffs, their outfield could keep them from being serious contenders.
With Tucker's elite contributions, the group still averaged out to being around the middle of the league, and with no additions made, at least to next year's group, they will either need to get active in free agency or pray that the players they do have can perform better.
Here is what the projected Houston outfield will look like at the start of next season.
LF Zach Dezenzo
There is no real answer to the left field woes yet, but giving Dezenzo a shot makes the most sense with the current roster outlook.
He hasn't played left field in the Majors yet, but actually has a bit of potential at the plate.
The 24-year-old made his debut late last year and has some excitement around him entering 2025.
CF Jake Meyers
Meyers is an incredible defender, which would normally be enough, but on a team with this bleak of an offensive outlook in the outfield, his lack of production stands out.
The 28-year-old has shown few signs of improvement at the plate during his career, which could be a huge reason why this unit takes a step back.
RF Chas McCormick
McCormick had actually been on a nice trajectory to start his career, but struggled mightily in 2024 when he posted just a .211/.271/.306 slash line and missed a large chunk due to injury.
Perhaps it was just a fluke year and he can get back to his .842 OPS and near 20/20 season like he produced in 2023.
Bench: Mauricio Dubón, Taylor Trammell
Dubon is considered one of the best utility men in all of baseball, but even he struggled to provide much offense last year.
Trading for Trammell was one of the first moves of the offseason, but it remains to be seen how he will be used. He has yet to finish a campaign above a .200 batting average, but does have some pop.
Potential Spring Call-Ups: Jacob Melton, Zach Cole
If the current MLB roster is not good enough, the Astros could also dip into their farm system.
Melton was the top prospect in the farm for much of the year and Cole has a ton of speed.
Both players could, and likely will, contribute next year.