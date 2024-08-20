Houston Astros Rotation Gets Major Shakeup as Superstar Nears Return
It has been quite the battle for the Houston Astros regarding their starting rotation.
Multiple injuries and poor play became the storyline early on when this team was drastically underperforming. Losing Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy and J.P. France for the season was problematic as they waited for Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. to return from their long-term stints on the IL.
Unfortunately, neither of those two will pitch for the Astros in 2024.
It was previously announced that McCullers Jr. would be shutdown for the year after suffering some setbacks, and on Monday, manager Joe Espada revealed they would be doing the same for Garcia.
Ideally, that allows them to be fully healthy and available for the start of 2025, however, that doesn't help the franchise win a championship this season.
Houston did get some good news when it was reported they are expecting to have their ace Justin Verlander back in the mix with him being scheduled to start on Wednesday. It will be the first time he's pitched on a Major League mound since June 9 after suffering from discomfort in his neck that has sidelined him for much longer than expected.
What might the Astros' rotation look like when the veteran makes his return?
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, they are going to employ a six-man rotation going forward, hoping to limit the number of pitches Verlander throws as they get set for the playoffs.
"I don't want to put a number because he can surprise us, but we're going to keep a close eye on his workload," Espada said when asked if the 41-year-old might be on a pitch limit during his outing scheduled for Wednesday.
Outside of limiting Verlander's innings, it makes sense why they would go this route for their rotation.
With so many injuries they have suffered, keeping the pitch count low for everyone going forward so they enter the postseason with some gas left in the tank is the best decision they can make.