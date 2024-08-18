Houston Astros Set to Return Veteran Ace on Wednesday Against Boston Red Sox
Despite how well they've played in recent months, the Houston Astros season has been derailed by injuries. More specifically, their starting rotation has been hit with more injuries than most around Major League Baseball. It was a big reason why they struggled to start the campaign.
Right-hander Justin Verlander, one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball history, hasn't pitched since June 9. Despite being 41 years old, the Virginia native was throwing the baseball at a decent level. He posted a 3.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and struck out 51 hitters in 57 innings pitched before going down with an injury.
He's dealt with a few injuries throughout the campaign, but according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, he'll be making his return on Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. Rome reported multiple updates on the pitching staff's situation.
"Justin Verlander is tentatively scheduled to make his return on Wednesday against the Red Sox, Joe Espada said. Yusei Kikuchi pitches tomorrow and Ronel Blanco goes on Tuesday."
The Astros are entering the biggest part of their season. They currently hold a four-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, which is as big of a gap as they've had for most of the year.
For Houston, if they can play well for another few weeks, there's a very good chance that they'll solidify their top spot in the division and have a playoff berth waiting for them.
It'll take a ton for them to be the top seed in the American League, but crazier things have happened. Factor in how well they're playing and Verlander returning, and anything is possible.
If Verlander can return and be the same arm he's been for most of his career, the Astros should be in an excellent position. There are clearly some worries about that, given his age and coming off a few injuries, but if history repeats itself, they're in a favorable position.
At the very least, they need him to come in and be serviceable. He's done much more than that throughout his entire career, so asking for the bare minimum seems reasonable here.
Their starting rotation has taken hits in multiple scenarios, but it looks to be getting healthy at the right time. They still have others who won't pitch for the remainder of the year, but given the situation, they seem to be ready to go for the back half of the season.