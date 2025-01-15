Houston Astros Set Times for Pitchers, Catchers to Report to Spring Training
Spring training is typically a time for hope and optimism in baseball. For the Houston Astros it will be a period of transition as they report to West Palm Beach, Fla., to begin preparations for the 2025 season next month.
On Tuesday Major League Baseball announced the reporting dates for pitchers, catchers and position players for all 30 teams.
Astros pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 13, while the rest of the roster will report on Feb. 18.
The Astros said goodbye to two big pieces of their success the past several years and expect to lose a third.
First, Houston traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs and in return received an future third baseman in Isaac Paredes and a future starting pitcher in Hayden Wesneski.
The Astros needed Paredes because they expect to lose long-time third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency. He is still seeking a long-term deal, but he is not expected to re-sign with the Astros.
Meanwhile, pitcher Justin Verlander recently signed with the San Francisco Giants. Last season was forgettable for the three-time Cy Young winner. But, in two stints with the Astros he helped them win two World Series crowns and he put together one of the best seasons of any pitcher in 2022, which results in his third Cy Young.
The Astros return Framber Valdez to lead the rotation, though he can become a free agent after the season. He is followed by Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, Spencer Arrighetti and Wesneski.
Houston will have pitchers coming back from injury, too, including Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier and J.P. France.
The Astros have their closer, Josh Hader, back, along with Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, Tayler Scott and Bennett Sousa in the bullpen. It’s possible that Pressly could be traded sometime before the start of the regular season.
Yainer Diaz is back to start at catcher, with Victor Caratini to back him up.
The Astros signed Christian Walker to a three-year deal to take over first base. The Astros also return their long-time second baseman, Jose Altuve, along with shortstop Jeremy Pena. Super utility man Mauricio Dubon is also back.
The Astros have work to do in the outfield, which could include Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Yordan Alvarez, Dubon and Taylor Trammell. It's highly likely Alvarez will serve as designated hitter for most of the season.
Houston opens spring training with split-squad action against Washington and the Mets on Feb. 22. The Astros open the regular season at home against the Mets on March 27.