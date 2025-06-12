Houston Astros Should Check on Trading for Orioles Left-Handed Slugger
The Houston Astros have been thriving over the last few weeks despite not having arguably their best hitter in the lineup.
Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has not played since May 2 because of a hand injury and it was revealed earlier this month he is dealing with a fracture.
With no timetable revealed for his return, the Astros have been fortunate enough to have some of their players step up and perform in his absence.
Shortstop Jeremy Pena and third baseman Isaac Paredes are both playing like All-Stars, producing some impressive numbers.
More news: Astros Should Prioritize Upgrading Left Field at Trade Deadline This Summer
They could certainly keep up that level of play throughout the season, but if the Astros want to reach their full potential, they need Alvarez back in the mix, in addition to some outside help being brought in.
Houston needs left-handed hitters in the worst way.
Without Alvarez, their starting lineup for most games doesn’t have a single left-handed hitter. That makes it easier for opponents to match up against them, loading up on right-handed starting pitchers and relievers.
The Astros have several spots in their lineup providing underwhelming offensive production. Acquiring a player to fill those holes would be nice, but it is imperative that the player being brought in is a left-handed hitter.
More news: Houston Astros Star Must Pick Up Offensive Production To Make Up for Woeful Defense
One person who would fit the bill and should be readily available is Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles.
Currently 14 games behind the New York Yanakes in the American League East, the Orioles should be open for business ahead of the trade deadline as sellers.
Houston should be making calls to get a deal done for O’Hearn right away, as he addresses all of their current needs.
He is a left-handed hitter who has logged most of his at-bats as a designated hitter but has also played some first base, left field and right field.
More news: Could Houston Astros Pull Off Deadline Blockbuster Trade for Braves Ace?
O’Hearn won’t be winning a Gold Glove any time soon, but knowing he can go out there in a pinch would provide manager Joe Espada with a little bit of flexibility and maneuverability at the end of games.
Most importantly, he has been on fire with the bat all year.
An impending free agent, he picked the perfect time for a career season, producing a .311/.395/.492 slash line with nine home runs, eight doubles and 24 RBI in 223 plate appearances.
More news: Five Pending Free Agents Houston Astros Should Monitor For Rest of Season
He has been slumping a little bit over the last two weeks, but he absolutely crushes right-handed pitching with a .323/.406/.535 slash line.
Houston could certainly use some of that in their lineup, a bona fide power threat against right-handed pitching who can operate in a platoon with several players in the lineup.
For the best Houston Astros coverage, make sure to bookmark the site and visit Astros On SI.