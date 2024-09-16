Houston Astros Slugger Expected To Be 'Highest-Paid Infielder' This Free Agency
The pending Alex Bregman free agency is currently blindsiding the Houston Astros, as this year could end in them winning a World Series.
Winning means more than anything, even with a pending free agency situation as big as one like Bregman's.
Entering the offseason, there seem to be conflicting reports on what the Astros will do with their All-Star third baseman. If Bregman wants to return, they should be able to work out a deal.
However, as Houston has shown time and time again over the past five-plus years, they're not afraid to let some of their top players walk. It seems different with Bregman because of what he's brought to the organization, but the same could've been said for the players who left in prior free agencies.
What the Astros do with Bregman likely will come down to money. If he's looking to become the highest-paid third baseman in Major League Baseball, there might not be mutual interest.
He's still produced at a high level throughout the 2024 campaign, but his quiet start to the season could've lost him a lot of money. Nonetheless, he's bounced back in a big way in recent months, slashing .256/.313/.443 with a 114 OPS+.
If he had been average at the beginning of the year, he would've been putting up one of the better showings since the 2019 season.
Despite those struggles, money looks to be coming his way.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday that he expects him to be the highest-paid infielder in free agency this winter. He highlighted San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman's new contract.
"While Alex Bregman should be the highest-paid infielder in free agency this winter, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames may be the second-highest, with executives believing he’ll earn close to Matt Chapman’s recent six-year, $151 million deal with the Giants."
From the sound of things, it looks like the New Mexico native will be getting paid more than Chapman. Rightfully so, too, as he's proven throughout his career to be an all-around better player.
Bregman will likely be a top-five to 10 player on the market, regardless of position. However, he won't be the focus for many teams around baseball because of Juan Soto.
There's also a chance that the teams interested in signing Soto will wait for him to make his decision before offering a contract to Bregman. There should be similar suitors for both players.
Only so many clubs could afford a player like the 30-year-old, which leads to more intrigue about his free agency situation.