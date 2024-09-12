New York Yankees Viewed as Suitor for Houston Astros Superstar
The Houston Astros are currently focused on winning the division and playing their best baseball heading into October, but when the season ends, they'll have to face the reality of potentially losing Alex Bregman.
To see Bregman walk after he spent nine years with the Big League team would be interesting due to all he's done for the organization. However, considering the Astros' previous moves, allowing George Springer and Carlos Correa to leave, Bregman could be the next one out the door.
It'll likely come down to how much he's looking for. If the 30-year-old wants to be paid like one of the top third basemen in baseball, Houston might decide to head in a different direction. It'd be tough to blame them, as he's struggled in 2024 compared to prior campaigns.
However, with a slash line of .257/.313/.443 and an OPS+ of 114 with 22 home runs, it shows how good the New Mexico native is. Even when he isn't at his best, he's still one of the more productive players in Major League Baseball at his position.
At the end of the day, if they aren't willing to give him the amount he's looking for, this relationship might end.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed landing spots for the upcoming free agent, which includes the New York Yankees at the No. 2 spot.
"This traces back to the revolving door that the Yankees have had at the hot corner. And while Jazz Chisholm Jr. has put a stop to it for now, one has to assume it's only temporary. Third base is not his natural position, and ditto for his previous home in center field with the Miami Marlins. Chisholm's best position is second base, where the Yankees will have an opening if Gleyber Torres seeks a fresh start elsewhere in free agency. Granted, there is history that needs acknowledging here. Bregman was on the 2017 Astros team that was revealed to have cheated in beating, among other teams, the Yankees en route to winning the World Series. Aaron Judge was none too pleased about that."
Watching Bregman in a Yankees' uniform would hurt Astros fans, but it might not be as likely as Rymer makes it seem. As he alluded to, he was a member of the 2017 World Series team.
Players on New York's roster have made it clear throughout the past that they aren't too fond of some of the members on Houston's roster.
Business is business, and winning should be the Yankees' biggest priority, but if there's some animosity there, New York will likely move in a different direction.