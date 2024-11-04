Houston Astros Slugger Linked to Division Rival Amid MLB Free Agency Saga
If things go as planned, Alex Bregman could re-sign with the Houston Astros in the coming days. The Astros are expected to discuss a new deal with Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, in the near future.
Keeping the right-handed slugger around seems to be the logical thing to do, as he's been a staple in this lineup for much of the past decade. If it weren't for Bregman swinging the bat the way he has throughout his career, Houston's organization would likely be in a much different position.
Often, guys who have loyalty like he does and have proven to be above-average professionals get compensated fairly. If there's any reason to think he won't return, it's because of his potential contract.
The Astros have every right to be worried about giving an aging third baseman the type of money he's seeking, especially if that number touches around $175 million.
Even then, it's fair to say he's worth that type of money, but it'd add some intrigue to their decision.
If he departed, there's expected to be multiple suitors for his play.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named the Seattle Mariners, Houston's American League West rivals, as a potential fit.
"Bregman’s breakout seasons in 2018-19 saw him average 36 home runs, 108 RBIs and a .970 OPS, and he finished in the top five of AL MVP voting in both years. He hasn’t reached those levels since then, though he remains one of the most productive third basemen in baseball. Bregman’s platform year got off to a slow start (.206 average, four home runs and a .589 OPS through his first 51 games), but he hit .288 with 22 home runs and an .862 OPS over his final 94 contests. The Astros have talked about keeping Bregman in Houston, but there should be a number of suitors trying to sign him."
There's a scenario where the Astros might lose the New Mexico native and find a way to replace him.
Given their lack of a farm system, that doesn't look promising at the moment, but if things go as they could, there's an opportunity to replace him with other guys on the market.
However, losing him to the Mariners would be the worst possible outcome. Not only would they lose his bat in the lineup, but they'd also lose him to a division rival and a team that could potentially hurt their chances of making the playoffs and winning a World Series.