Houston Astros Slugger Takes Latest Sprint Toward Injury Rehab Assignment
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker, who has missed two months with a shin injury, took a big step toward a rehab assignment that would get him back in the Majors.
On Tuesday, outlets following the team, including MLB.com, reported that Tucker was running sprints in the outfield.
How significant is that? Well, manager Joe Espada said last week that it was a hurdle that Tucker needed to clear to move toward injury rehab at-bats at a minor league affiliate. Tucker remained behind in Houston last week in what Espada called an attempt to “ramp him up.”
Outfield sprints would be a ramp-up in this case. But it’s not the last hurdle he needs to clear.
Tucker was likely doing straight-line sprints. In these cases the player gets a day to recover to see how their body tolerates it. If his recovery goes well, he could to another set of sprints or move to the final step that everyone in Tucker’s situation has to clear — running the bases.
In that case, Tucker would be running full speed and likely running from first to third base to emulate a game situation. This would not only test the shin but ensure it has the flexibility to make the turn at second base.
It’s a mundane step forward, but the Astros and Tucker will take any step forward at this point.
He suffered the injury on June 3 when he fouled a baseball off the shin. At the time, the Houston was hopeful Tucker wouldn’t even have to go on the injured list. But a few days later he needed crutches to help keep weight off the injury and Houston put him on the 10-day IL.
The injury recovery has frustrated Tucker and the Astros. While Tucker was named to the All-Star Game as an American League reserve, he opted to stay in Houston and skip the game so he could continue his recovery.
Two weeks ago in Tampa there was optimism around Tucker’s recovery based on a workout in Tampa Bay. During that work out he shagged fly balls in left field, jogged, ran in explosive movements from side-to-side and in short distances, along with taking crow-hop throws.
He’s also taken batting practice within the last week. But, until he’s able to sprint around the bases, a trip to Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Sugar Land is not in the offing.
When the 27-year-old right fielder went on the IL he was slashing .266/.395/.584/.979 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. At the time his .979 OPS was fourth in the Majors behind Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Marcell Ozuna. He was second in the AL with 46 walks and third with a .584 slugging percentage. He also had more walks than strikeouts (41) at the plate.