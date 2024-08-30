Houston Astros Slugger Talks In-Depth About Injury Progress, Return
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker did something he hasn’t done in more than two months on Friday at Minute Maid Park.
Tucker took like batting practice during pre-game work, which MLB.com reported was the first time he had faced live pitching in more than two months. Along with that, he did more work in the field and more running.
Plus, he spent several minutes detailing where he’s at with his injury.
Tucker has been out for more than two months with a bruised right shin. He was asked if he could play today. His answer?
"Yeah, you could probably put me out there today and I'd do a decent job, but at the same time, I don't want to go out there for a game or two and get hurt,” he said. “You have to be conscious of that and build up your running and strength and conditioning side of things."
Earlier this week Tucker started sprinting in straight lines, which isn’t the final hurdle to a rehab start but it’s close. He said he was running at about “75 percent intensity” right now.
The Astros want him to be able to run the bases — most specifically from first to third without problems — before he takes reps in a live game, whether it be in the Majors or the minors.
But, Tucker said he has his eye on a return timeframe. He called himself an “option” to return when the Astros are in Cincinnati next week. But he said it was more likely he could be ready for the next homestand, which starts on Sept. 10 against Oakland and lasts through Sept. 15.
This is the kind of progress the Astros have been hoping for from Tucker since the All-Star Break, when he passed on going to the All-Star Game as a participant and chose to stay home to continue working on his rehab.
He suffered the injury on June 3 when he fouled a baseball off the shin. At the time, the Astros were hopeful Tucker wouldn’t even have to go on the injured list. But a few days later he needed crutches to help keep weight off the injury and Houston put him on the 10-day IL.
Two weeks ago in Tampa there was optimism around Tucker’s recovery based on a workout in Tampa Bay. During that work out he shagged fly balls in left field, jogged, ran in explosive movements from side-to-side and in short distances, along with taking crow-hop throws.
When the 27-year-old right fielder went on the IL he was slashing .266/.395/.584/.979 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. At the time his .979 OPS was fourth in the Majors behind Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Marcell Ozuna. He was second in the AL with 46 walks and third with a .584 slugging percentage. He also had more walks than strikeouts (41) at the plate.