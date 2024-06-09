Houston Astros Star Leaves Another Game with Apparent Injury
The Houston Astros injury issues continue to get worse as another player had to leave a game early on Sunday afternoon.
Star third baseman Alex Bregman was hit by a pitch in his left hand which caused him to exit the game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the team did specifically say "left hand discomfort" was the reason.
It was just a few days ago when Bregman had to miss a game against the St. Louis Cardinals after being hit in the same hand on Tuesday. The X-rays came back negative which allowed him to return, but another hit could mean worse things.
It's unclear how long he will be out this time around, but there will ideally be an update from manager Joe Espada when he speaks to the media after the game.
After a slow start to the season, June has been much better for the former MVP candidate. Houston will need him to come back quickly if they plan to continue turning their season around.
Entering Sunday, the Albuquerque native had a slash line of .391/.482/.696 through the first six games of the new month. He was 1-for-3 with an RBI double before being hit by the pitch.
Trey Cabbage entered the game in the former LSU Tiger's spot in the lineup while Mauricio Dubon took over third base duties.
Dubon will likely be the new starter in the hot corner if Bregman has to miss any time with 13 career starts at the position.
The utilityman is having a solid season at the plate, on pace for potentially his best year yet. He's currently slashing .296/.320/.394. The slugging numbers are a bit behind where he was last season but his batting average would be a career high.
While Bregman hasn't had his best year at the plate, he's been one of the best defensive third baseman in the league which is promising after a down 2023.
Whether it is to continue to build up trade value or keeping winning games, Espada and the Astros will be hoping for a quick recovery for their star.