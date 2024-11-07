Houston Astros Star Linked to Boston Red Sox in MLB Free Agency
The Houston Astros likely already have their plan for Alex Bregman's future with the franchise. From their perspective, keeping Bregman around would be the best decision.
However, the Astros could view him as a player they could allow to walk, as he's only getting older and had some rough moments in 2024. Despite some of those struggles, he still posted a 118 OPS+ and played Gold Glove-caliber defense.
Even when Bregman has a slower campaign than in the past, he's still among the best third basemen in Major League Baseball. That's tough to replace, especially with the lack of a farm system Houston has.
If they want to get better this winter, they'll have to make a decision on that somewhat early on, as there are multiple teams expected to be interested in his services.
Interestingly enough, most of the teams that have been linked to the right-handed slugger are American League squads. That's not exactly promising for the Astros. If they were to lose him, the best scenario would be for him to play for a National League team.
Many don't expect that to be the case, including Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports, who listed the Boston Red Sox as a potential suitor.
"It feels weird that Bregman could play somewhere other than Houston, where the two-time All-Star has been a fixture for nearly a decade. But there will be plenty of suitors for the veteran infielder who has hit 32% better than league average over his nine years in Houston (and has hit at least 13% better than league average every season). While Bregman chased more and walked significantly less than normal last season, he's still an offensive difference-maker who hits for average, packs some pop, rarely whiffs or strikes out and plays elite defense."
The Red Sox had a brutal showing in 2024 for their standards, but with money to spend, the hope and expectation around baseball is for them to spend heavily.
If they landed guys like Bregman and a few other big-name free agents, they could be in a position to represent the American League in the World Series as early as 2025. They also have a loaded farm system, so the talent in Boston could be much different in the near future.
Houston can't worry too much about other teams, but it's important that they recognize why losing Bregman to an American League team could be an issue down the line.