Houston Astros Star Named Top-Six ‘Most Overrated’ in Baseball by Peers
The Houston Astros couldn't complete a much-needed sweep over the weekend, falling 9-7 to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. They have some ground to make up after starting the season the way they did, currently 30-36.
6.5 games out of first place in the American League West and 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, the Astros need to get a move on.
This season has been derailed by injuries, a disappointing situation given this could be the last time some players ever put on a Houston jersey. From the looks of things, that one player could be Alex Bregman.
A two-time World Series Champion, Bregman has been a huge help to the success the team has found for much of the past decade. However, he's struggled a bit this season, slashing .237/.303/.407 with an OPS+ of 103.
Those would all be career lows if they continue.
Due to his declining play, the Astros being in the position they're in, and hitting free agency at the end of the season, there's been noise about him potentially getting dealt.
His return wouldn't be what it once was, mostly in part of his contract, so it'll be a tough decision for the front office to make.
However, players around baseball don't view Bregman as someone who should get a big package in return, ranking him in the top six of the "most overrated" player in baseball poll The Athletic released on Monday.
Bregman was listed with Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Rendon, Carlos Correa, Tim Anderson, and others.
According to The Athletic, some players didn't want to answer the question, so the prompt only received 59 votes.
"Several players we asked said they would hesitate to call anyone at the pro level overrated."
Calling Bregman overrated is interesting for a few different reasons. He's been a part of a dynasty and has succeeded in most seasons. Even in a bad year for the right-handed hitter, he typically manages to hit 20-plus home runs and post a 125 OPS+.
His play this season warrants some concern, but that could be due to the entire team struggling and trying to impress before he hits free agency.
30-years-old, the New Mexico native has a career slash line of .272/.369/.482 with 174 home runs in 3,817 at-bats.