Houston Astros Star Pitcher Could Be Trade Fit for Atlanta Braves This Offseason

If the Houston Astros look to trade their ace this offseason, the Atlanta Braves could be a fit.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of game five of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park.
The Houston Astros had their seven-year streak of advancing to the ALCS snapped after losing to the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round of the 2024 MLB postseason.

That could have been the last time fans see their core as currently constructed.

Star third baseman Alex Bregman is set to hit free agency, as is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander and left-handed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.

Losing Bregman would be a huge blow, not only for his production on the field, but the leadership he brings to the clubhouse.

He is a respected player and would be incredibly difficult to replace.

With hints being dropped that payroll will be slashed this offseason, some major decisions will have to be made. If the team wants to retain Bregman and address other needs, such as the bullpen, they are going to have to reduce salary somewhere.

One way they could do that is by trading away their ace, Framber Valdez.

His price tag is set to increase in 2025, as arbitration projections have pegged him to earn $17.8 million. That certainly isn’t an exorbitant amount of money for someone of his caliber, but it is a nice chunk of change that could be used to reinforce other parts of the roster.

Starting pitching is one of the areas in which Houston has some solid depth.

Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti will all be back next year. Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are expected to return from injury.

Trading their star pitcher to save a few dollars unless something major comes of it would certainly be a tough sell to the fanbase, but if that is the route the front office looks to go, his market should be robust.

One team that Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes could be a for Valdez is the Atlanta Braves.

With Max Fried entering free agency, there is a potential void at the top of their rotation entering 2025.

The Astros ace could slide right into that spot, providing similar production from the left side.

Valdez would be a nice consolidation prize for any team that doesn’t win the Garrett Crochet sweepstakes this winter.

As a two-time All-Star, he has been a steady producer for Houston, recording an ERA between 2.82 and 3.45 over the last four years.

