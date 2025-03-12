Houston Astros Star Prospect Looking To ‘Bully His Way to the Big Leagues’
The Houston Astros made a franchise-altering decision this winter when they traded right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
Along with the departure of third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency, it marked the end of an era for the franchise. Two more homegrown stars on the way out who were integral parts to the team reaching the mountaintop as World Series champions.
While a free agent departure certainly hurts because nothing is received in return, the Astros at least got some useful pieces from the Cubs in exchange for their All-Star outfielder.
In the return package from Chicago was third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
Paredes fills an immediate need as he will step right into Bregman’s spot in the lineup. The team is hoping that his pull-swing and power will translate well to Daikin Park with the short porch in left field.
Wesneski will help provide insurance on the staff with his experience as a starter and reliever. He is hoping pitching for his favorite team as a kid growing up will lead to unlocking his potential like so many pitchers previously.
The crown jewel of that return package is Smith, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida State who is already one of the top prospects in the game.
He quickly took over the top spot in Houston’s rankings upon the trade and is inside the top 100 rankings of the sport, with good reason.
Smith’s professional debut last year was strong with a .313/.396/.609 slash line across 134 plate appearances. He hit seven home runs with five doubles, four triples and 24 RBI, playing at three different levels.
His torrid production has not stopped during spring training.
He is playing so well, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN+ (subscription required) has selected him as the Astros’ breakout candidate for the 2025 season despite not yet having a roster spot locked up.
“But it's hard to ignore Smith, who was a 2024 first-rounder who headlined the return for Kyle Tucker. Smith was red-hot after being drafted and is similarly sizzling in camp. He appears on track to bully his way to the big leagues by the summer,” he wrote.
There are a few other young players in Houston worth keeping an eye on, such as right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto, third baseman Zach Denenzo and outfielder Jacob Melton, the team’s highest ranked prospect after Smith.
But none of them are turning heads in the fashion which the 2024 first-round pick is, as he is tearing the cover off the ball.
Through 18 plate appearances, Smith is producing video game-like numbers with a .615/.722/1.231 slash line, hitting two home runs with one triple and seven RBI.
His discipline at the plate and understanding of the strike zone are advanced beyond his years with five walks drawn and only two strikeouts.
According to Baseball-Reference, his opponent quality rating of 6.7 is right below the level he finished at in 2024 as a Double-A participant. He is certainly ready to graduate to at least Triple-A if the team opts not to carry him on the Opening Day roster.