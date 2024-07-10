Houston Astros Star Prospect Will Reportedly Start Thursday After IL Stint
Starting pitching is a major need for the Houston Astros right now.
After three of their starters suffered season-ending injuries and Lance McCullers Jr. had a setback in his throwing progression, they need viable options in their rotation to continue making a push towards the playoffs.
At some point after the All-Star break, the expectation is they'll get back Justin Verlander and Luis Garcia, but adding someone at the trade deadline is something this front office is focused on.
In the meantime, though, it sounds like they're going to get back one of their injured starters.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, star prospect Jake Bloss is going to be activated from the IL and will be the starting pitcher for Thursday's matchup against the Miami Marlins. He's been sidelined since June 21 with right shoulder discomfort.
That came immediately after his Major League debut when he allowed two earned runs across 3.2 innings pitched. Despite the final stat line, he flashed some signs of what made him to be considered one of the best minor leaguers in their pipeline.
There was some initial fear that his shoulder injury could cause him to miss an extended period of time, and even the rest of the season, but following subsequent testing, they got some good news and now will have him back in the mix.
Bloss was sent on a rehab stint to their Triple-A affiliate on July 6, and after one outing where he threw four scoreless innings and gave up just one hit, Houston felt he was ready to come back to their Major League roster.
No corresponding moves have been announced yet, so him starting on Thursday isn't official, but the expectation is that the talented 23-year-old will be back on the mound.