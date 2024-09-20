Houston Astros Star Urges Team to Make Major Roster Move
The Houston Astros are heading towards the MLB postseason with a chance to surprisingly make a deep playoff run.
After going through all of the adversity and injury issues they have suffered this season, the Astros have powered through and become a legitimate contender in the American League.
While they're focused on making a deep playoff run, there will be a couple of big questions that need to be answered in the offseason as well.
Both star third baseman Alex Bregman and longtime star pitcher Justin Verlander are set to hit the open free agency. No one knows what will happen with them, but it seems likely that Houston would have interest in bringing them back if the price tag makes sense.
Recently, star second baseman Jose Altuve spoke out about Bregman's upcoming free agency and made it clear that he wants the team to keep him, as shared by The Athletic.
“I don’t see any chances of him leaving. That might be just me. I really think that, at the end of the season, our front office people, GM and ownership (are) going to get a deal done for him. I don’t think — I’m sure — that we are not only a better team with him, but we are a better organization with him. We really need to make it happen.”
Bregman has been a huge part of turning the Astros' franchise into the yearly contender that it has been for awhile. He helped set the culture that has made the team so successful.
During the 2024 MLB season, Bregman has played in 137 games for Houston. He has hit 23 home runs to go along with 67 RBI, while batting .254/.312/.437.
Those numbers clearly show that he's still a high-impact player for the Astros. Keeping him around would be a wise decision if it makes sense from a financial perspective.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for the upcoming offseason. Bregman will be a hot commodity if he ends up hitting the open market. If it were up to Altuve, that wouldn't happen.
It will be interesting to see if Houston ends up bringing him back or if he leaves town. Losing him would be a tough thing to see happen with how much he has meant to the franchise.