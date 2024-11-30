Houston Astros Star 'Wants To Return' As Two Contenders Look To Poach Him
From the sound of things, it's still unknown whether or not Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will continue their relationship moving forward with a long-term deal this winter.
Bregman has been part of the organization throughout his entire MLB career and has helped them win their only two World Series titles, so it seems like it should be an easy decision to bring him back.
Until he puts pen to paper, the idea of Bregman leaving can not be ignored, but a reunion seems to be the most likely scenario based on the relationships in place.
If Bregman were to depart for a different club, it would almost certainly be due to the Astros not wanting to give him the money he is looking for, something which has been reported with the two sides seemingly being far apart on a number.
The chances of him finding a team willing to give him the money he is seeking should not be out of the question. Bregman has been among the top third basemen in Major League Baseball throughout his career, and teams will often pay for that.
However, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the right-handed hitter wants to return to Houston. The former exec did add that other teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, could make sense
"I believe Bregman wants to return to the Astros if they’ll step up and match his free-agent market value. If he were to leave Houston, the two spots that make the most sense to me are Boston and Philadelphia because of the dimensions of their home ballparks. I don’t like Bregman’s fit with the Tigers because of the large confines of Comerica Park, but I’d sure like his fit in their clubhouse because he’s a two-time World Series winner with strong makeup."
The Phillies and Red Sox are expected to spend heavily this winter.
Boston could be the one team that overpays for his services, given the ball club is in a different spot than Philadelphia.
After a down campaign in 2024, the Red Sox want to compete in 2025, and the easiest way to do that is by signing players like Bregman.
The Phillies have money to spend, but with other holes on their roster, they might prefer upgrading elsewhere.
For the Astros, that doesn't diminish the fact that both teams loom large with money to spend. If Houston wants its All-Star and World Series champion to return, the front office will have to get serious with its offer and do whatever it takes to keep him.