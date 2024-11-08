Houston Astros Star Will Have Expanded Free Agent Market With Recent Massive Update
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is in a position to cash in as a free agent this offseason.
He is the clear-cut No. 1 option on the market at the hot corner with Matt Chapman agreeing to a contract extension with the San Francisco Giants in September. With so many teams needing help there, his market was going to be robust.
There is a lot to like about what he brings to the table. Bregman is a two-time World Series Champion and two-time All-Star. He has a Silver Slugger on his resume as well and won a Gold Glove for the first time in his career in 2024.
As shared by Leo Morgenstern of MLB Trade Rumors, “The honor was well deserved. According to Baseball Savant, Bregman set new career highs in Outs Above Average (OAA) and Fielding Run Value (FRV). The metrics at FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus agree he was the most valuable defensive third baseman in the American League.”
Given that level of success this past season and his impressive track record, it should come as no surprise that teams are lining up for his services. However, the list of teams who will be pursuing him is only going to grow with a recent update that was provided by his agent, Scott Boras.
During the general manager meetings this week, the super agent revealed that some teams have inquired about his client’s willingness to move to second base. He confirmed it is something Bregman would be willing to do, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Being open to a position change will only expand his market. The more teams that are bidding for him, the more money that will be offered as they will compete to one-up each other to pry him away from the Astros.
It is an interesting bit of information, as the market at third base is barren. The only competition he has is from players such as Willy Adames or Ha-Seong Kim, who would be moving to the position from shortstop in the right situation.
At this point of the baseball calendar, it is all about creating leverage. Players want to put themselves in the best position to earn as much money as possible.
For Bregman, being open to a position change, despite his career year defensively at the hot corner, will help him achieve that. There are some concerns over his arm strength, which would disappear with a move over to the keystone.
This is bad news for Houston, as having to replace Bregman becomes more of a possibility with more teams likely to join the race to sign him.