Houston Astros Starters Continue To Rehab, Josh Hader Still Not Throwing
The Houston Astros are no longer sitting comfortably atop the American League West, with the Seattle Mariners right on their tail. Houston entered Monday with a 1.5 game lead over Seattle as they head into a three-game series against the leader of the American League Central, the Detroit Tigers.
One of the stories of the season for the Astros has been their inability to stay healthy, partiuclarly on the pitching side of things. Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown have been aces, but nearly every starter has spent time on the injured list.
Cristian Javier has only made two starts, Spencer Arrighetti has made four, and plenty more on and off the injured list. Most recently, rookie Brandon Walter, who has been great in nine starts, hit the injured list. It was announced on Monday that he suffered a setback.
Although they are still without closer Josh Hader, whose update doesn't look good, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported updates on some of the starting pitching on the IL for Houston.
Three of Houston’s Starters Have Rehabbed at Triple-A
In the latest injury updates, it was announced that right-handed starters J.P. France, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. had all made rehab appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land.
France, 30, has been on the 60-day injured list all season as he has been rehabbing and recovering from a shoulder injury that occurred in 2024. France was a nice asset in 2023, throwing 136.1 innings to the tune of a 3.83 ERA. He hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors since April 23 of last season.
France made two rehab starts at lower levels of the minors before being sent to Triple-A where he has made three starts. In 9.2 innings, he has allowed nine runs in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
In his most recent start on August 14, France threw four innings, allowing three runs while walking four and striking out seven.
Right-hander Luis Garcia has not pitched in a big league game since 2023 after needing elbow surgery.
The 28-year-old has slowly been building up in his rehab, making four appreances and three starts in the lower levels of the minors before being sent to Triple-A. In his three starts, Garcia has looked the part. 11.1 innings of a 3.18 ERA and 15 strikeouts to just three walks. His most recent appearance was his longest, going 4.2 innings, allowing one run and striking out six.
General manager Dana Brown said on Sports Talk 790 that Garcia will make one more rehab appearance, but his teammate will be back before him.
Lance McCullers Jr. has had a rough go of it over the past few seasons. 2025 was the first year he had thrown a major league pitch since 2022, when he pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
The right-hander began 2023 with an elbow injury, then had surgery, which caused him to miss all of 2024. Since returning this season, McCullers has already dealt with a foot injury and a blister, which he is rehabbing for now.
The 31-year-old threw five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts on August 15 at the Triple-A level.
It will be important for McCullers to prove to the Astros that he is still the All-Star caliber pitcher he once was. In his 11 big league starts this year, he's walked nearly six batters per nine innings and has a 6.90 ERA. He's always been known for his good stuff, but if he is going to be hurt and not great when he's on the mound, Houston will have a tough choice to make.
Where Is Josh Hader at in His Rehab?
It's fairly known at this point that Houston's closer won't be back for the regular season. In just his second IL stint, Hader is out with a shoulder injury. In an update, Houston says that Hader "is rehabbing in Houston, but will not throw for a period of three weeks."
The hope is the Astros will get their closer back for the playoffs, but it may not be that simple. Hader wants to make sure he is 100 percent ready.
"I mean, we have to approach this with caution, right? One, because if I'm in a game, it's 100-percent effort... yeah it's definitely doable," Hader said of his rehab.
The All-Star had been lights out this season, posting a 13 K/9, 2.05 ERA and 28 saves in 52.2 innings. They paid Hader a lot, and might be extra cautious with him.
Even without Hader, the Astros could be getting multiple pitchers back at the right time as they fight to keep the lead in the American Leauge West.