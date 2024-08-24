Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Has Taken a Substantial Step Forward
Despite a slow start to the 2024 season, the Houston Astros are right where everyone expected them to be in late August, and that is on top of the American League West.
While things might have gotten off to a slow start for the Astros, they have once again proven that they are a contender in the American League this season. As it seems like they do every year, Houston was able to utilize their depth on the roster to find contributors when players have missed time.
In the long grind of the MLB season, depth is one of the most important things to help get your team to the playoffs. The Astros have had a strong 25-man and 40-man roster for years, and that this one of the reasons for their sustained success over the last decade.
One of the players who has stepped up and burst on to the scene this season for Houston is starting pitcher Ronel Blanco. Recently, Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report spoke about Blanco being one of the most improved players in baseball.
"Ronel Blanco only broke camp with a spot in the Houston Astros rotation because Justin Verlander landed on the injured list just before Opening Day, but he has made the most of his chance."
"In his first start of the 2024 season and just his eighth career start in the big leagues, he tossed a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he followed that up with six innings of one-hit ball against the Texas Rangers in his second start."
Compared to last season, Blanco has taken a massive step forward in 2024. Last year, Blanco appeared in 17 games and started seven games for the Astros. In those 17 appearances, he totaled a record of 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and a WHIP of 1.48.
Blanco seized the opportunity to start the season with Justin Verlander missing time, as his no-hitter in his first start of the year was one of the most memorable moments of the season so far. Since then, Blanco has put together a solid season. This year, Blanco has a record of 9-6 with an ERA of 3.16 and is averaging just under one strikeout per inning.
While the season has been good for Blanco, July and August have been his two worst months of pitching this year. Currently, Blanco has an over 4.00 ERA in both summer months, which could be attributed to either him hitting a bit of an innings wall, or teams figuring him out a bit.
Regardless of some of his struggles of late, Blanco has certainly been one of the most improved players in baseball this season.