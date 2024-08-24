Houston Astros Superstar Reveals Concerning Update After He Missed Friday's Game
The Houston Astros are looking to win their fourth AL West title in a row, and after they were miles behind in the standings for much of the year, they have fought their way back to take a commanding lead.
After their disappointing loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, their lead has shrunk to 4.5 games over the Seattle Mariners when their division rivals won on a walk-off hit in extra innings that same night.
Noticeably absent from the Astros' lineup was Yordan Alvarez when the superstar was a late scratch with neck stiffness.
At the time it didn't seem like a big deal. They were able to insert some players across different positions to cover his vacancy.
But after the matchup, some new information came out that doesn't sound too positive.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the slugger said he experienced pain in the left side of his neck that traveled all the way down to his scapula. When he tried to swing the bat during pregame warmups, things didn't go well and he was ultimately scratched.
Hopefully this is just an isolated event and the day off is all he needs to recover, but Houston is also coming off neck stiffness suffered by their ace Justin Verlander that put him on the 15-day injured list back in mid-June and didn't see him back in action until Aug. 21.
There's no indication that will be the case for Alvarez, but things might be more complicated than just a singular scratch.
The Astros are still without another one of their superstars, Kyle Tucker, who continues to be sidelined with the shin injury that seemed minor at the time but has turned into a lengthy absence.
While general manager Dana Brown seems optimistic about Tucker returning soon, skipper Joe Espada didn't have an update on the timeline and sounds a bit more measured about when the former AL MVP candidate might be back in the lineup.
As far as things are concerned with Alvarez, this will be something to monitor on Saturday.
He very well could have just needed one day of rest to get his neck feeling healthy again, but if he's out for a second consecutive day, then that could spell trouble.