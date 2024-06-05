Houston Astros Targeting Three Positions Heading Into MLB Trade Deadline
The 27-34 Houston Astros are 4-6 in their last 10 games, hardly managing to stay afloat as they look to make the postseason.
Seven games out of first place in the American League West and a Wild Card position, the July trade deadline poses many questions for the front office. Dana Brown has been on record saying he doesn't plan to sell.
It's not the craziest idea to think the Astros can still make the playoffs. While this season has gone as poorly as possible, remember who this team is. They're champions from top to bottom and have dominated baseball for much of the past decade.
Things look different but until the day they're fully eliminated, there should be some sort of confidence in them.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes in them still, too, noting that their starting pitching just has to get healthy.
"The Astros have been the most disappointing team in MLB and their streak of seven consecutive years in the postseason is at risk. But I still believe in this team, as long as it can get the starting pitching figured out."
Speaking of starting pitching, rotation help at the deadline will be a must if they decide to buy. According to Bowden, Houston has their eyes set on three positions to improve.
"The Astros are targeting a good starting pitcher, a first base bat and a reliever. This year they’re going to have to trade their way to the playoffs, especially in the starting pitching department."
Jose Abreu, who was demoted but recently called up again, hasn't done much since returning on May 27. He has three hits in 16 at-bats. He finally hit his first home run of the year over the weekend.
However, the former MVP has been one of the worst players in baseball this season, slashing .115/.170/.161 in 87 at-bats.
A relief pitcher will also be needed. That doesn't come as a surprise after losing Ryne Stanek, Hector Neris, and Phil Maton this past offseason. Despite landing Josh Hader, losing three of their better bullpen arms was never a recipe for success. It was questionable then and still is.
They didn't have replacements for them and the Astros are now paying for that.
In a year filled with uncertainties, Houston's outlook for the rest of the season is tough to figure out. If they believe they can sneak into the postseason, however, look for them to make moves that indicate that.