What Should The Houston Astros Do About Their First Base Problem?
We've grown pretty accustomed to seeing the Houston Astros waltz their way to the ALCS, but it looks like this year might be the first time since 2016 they won't make it there. Their offense is pretty down around the board, and their pitching has been struggling and hurt leading to their current 25-33 record. The glaring hole, though, is at first base. A position that they have invested a lot in, the Astros have gotten virtually nothing from it.
Before 2023, Houston brought in Jose Abreu on a three year $58.5 million deal. He was coming off a season with an OPS over .800, and while his power was down, Abreu had not shown a ton of signs of slowing down. He had been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball since his rookie season, and after losing Yuli Gurriel, Abreu looked like an upgrade.
Instead, he had the worst season of his career, with career lows in batting average (.237), OPS (.680) and OPS+ (87).
In what is his age 37 season in 2024, it has only gotten worse. In his first 22 games Abreu saw 77 plate appearances with just one extra base hit, a double, with a .099 batting average and .269 OPS. This led to him being optioned to rookie ball for a chance to get right. He played five games with Myrtle Beach before being sent to Triple-A Sugarland.
In his seven games, things looked improved, as he hit a homer and two doubles. Since his return to Houston, he is 2-for-10. His season long OPS+ sits at -16, which basically makes him unplayable. With their struggles, it's hard to justify getting him in the lineup at this point.
In his absence, journeyman Jon Singleton took over the first base duties. He returned to the Astros for the first since since 2015 last season, and he is now getting the majority of the playing time, even with Abreu back. Singleton has been serviceable, and better than Abreu, but a .365 slugging percentage and .680 OPS from first base isn't going to cut it.
So what can the Astros do? They're in a tricky situation, because although they're in third place and only two and a half games back of the Texas Rangers for second, Houston is eight games under .500. If players like Kyle Tucker, an MVP candidate, and Yordan Alvarez can keep them afloat, the Astros will have to decide if they want to be buyers or sellers at the deadline.
If they do decide to become buyers, there is one obvious name on the block: Pete Alonso. Alonso's name has been thrown around in trade rumors since last year and with the New York Mets in a downward spiral, it doesn't look like Alonso is long for Queens.
The first baseman is in the midst of a down year by his standards, with an OPS under .800, but he is still a valuable player that provides at least 30 home runs a year and would add a ton of power to the first base position in Houston.
However, he is a free agent after the season, so he would just be a rental for a potential playoff push. It may not make a ton of sense for Houston to do that, unless they really think Alonso would put them over the top, or if they think they can extend him.
If Alonso is, in fact, made available, Houston could be in the mix. His market will tell if they have the firepower to get him.
There is a less expensive option, though, and that comes in the form of an in-house prospect in Joey Loperfido. In his time in the minors, Loperfido has bounced around the diamond defensively, but has plenty of experience at first.
In 28 games at Triple-A this season, Loperfido is tied for first in home runs among all PCL hitters with 13 and has a 1.020 OPS. His play earned him a promotion to the big leagues where he impressed in his 14 games. He slashed .333/.381/.436 with a home run and five RBI. He struggled a bit with strikeouts, though, having 17 compared to just three walks.
Loperfido provides an immediate option for the Astros and wouldn't cost prospects like Alonso would. He can also play multiple positions, including all outfield spots. In his limited time, he's shown he can hit at the big leagues, and it wouldn't be surprising if he is called up again soon.
The Astros need to kick it in gear before they fall out of it, and that starts with getting the offense right, especially at first base.