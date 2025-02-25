Houston Astros Top Prospect Predicted To Be Team's Fourth Outfielder This Year
A lot of attention has been put on the Houston Astros’ outfield during spring training, and with good reason.
At the end of the 2024 season, the outfield was already considered a weakness for the team. It became an even more glaring need when the team decided to trade All-Star Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
Without him in the mix, the Astros had the least intimidating projected outfield in baseball with Jake Meyers, Chas McCormick and Taylor Trammell. Yordan Alvarez would help improve the outlook with his bat, but is a major negative in the field and is best suited for designated hitter duties.
The lack of options has led Houston to start working out their star second baseman, Jose Altuve, in left field.
It is a move he seems excited about. Given his waning range at second base as he ages, a move to the outfield would seemingly defy conventional wisdom. But given the presence of the Crawford Boxes making left field so small, he could handle it adequately.
Another player to keep an eye on during spring training in the outfield is one of their top prospects, Jacob Melton.
The No. 64 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft is knocking on the doorstep of a Major League promotion. He is the No. 95-ranked prospect in the sport by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN and could be an immediate contributor upon his promotion.
Given the current situation in the Astros outfield, the MLB writer doesn’t believe it will be long until the Oregon State product is with the Big League team.
“Melton doesn't have to be added to the 40-man roster until after the 2025 season, but I think he'll be at least a strong fourth outfielder for the big league team at some point during the upcoming year,” McDaniel wrote.
The tools are there for him to become a solid player at the top level, buoyed by the incredible raw power in his left-handed swing. Despite some awkwardness in his swing, he makes it work at the plate.
An above-average runner, he can handle center field adequately, but profiles as a player who would be an above-average defender in left.
He possesses a high floor with a solid all-around skill set, presenting Houston with a strong option to help upgrade their outfield at some point this summer.