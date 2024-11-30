Houston Astros Top Prospect Shining in Winter Ball Ahead of Fight for Roster Spot
The Houston Astros, for the first time in a while, have a lot of holes to fill in the offseason.
They desperately need to upgrade their first base situation, and it's possible that Alex Bregman departs in free agency, leaving third base to be backfilled as well.
There are options such as Nolan Arenado on the trade market, while also having some in house.
One such player appeared for the Astros this season and struggled, but is now crushing the ball in Winter League as he looks ahead to Spring Training.
Zach Dezenzo is Houston's No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and is one of the top contenders to take over should Bregman leave.
The 24-year-old had a good 52 games across three levels in the minors, slashing .300/.385/.492 with an .877 OPS with seven home runs and 31 RBI. He then got a shot at playing in the Majors, where he struggled.
In his first 19 career games, the infielder hit just .242 with a .648 OPS and two home runs. A collection of 62 at-bats in August and September is not a big enough sample size to determine his value going forward, though.
Dezenzo will need more at-bats, which he is currently doing.
The prospect is playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League in order to keep working this offseason. In 11 games thus far, Dezenzo is hitting .316 with a .438 on-base percentage and .780 OPS. Impressively, he has walked eight times to just four strikeouts. He has also driven in four and hit a double.
Although he hasn't hit a home run yet, that shouldn't be looked at too harshly as there isn't a ton of power in the league as a whole.
It is good for the Astros that he is performing well, as it puts Dezenzo in a good position going into Spring Training.
There, he will be fighting for an Opening Day roster spot as either the starting third baseman or utility player should they find a remedy.
Dezenzo's calling card is his power, which is given a 55 grade by Pipeline.
"His pop plays from foul pole to foul pole and could translate into 30 or more homers per season if he makes enough contact," his scouting report reads.
With the Crawford Boxes out in left field, he could get a little boost in power that way, too.
Another 30 home run hitter could be exactly what Houston needs along with Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez.
Even if Dezenzo doesn't wind up playing third, he could easily slide to first as an upgrade, should they also miss on their free agent targets at the position.
Either way, if he continues to perform this way in Winter Ball, he is on the right track.