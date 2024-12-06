Houston Astros Urged To Acquire Cody Bellinger From Chicago Cubs at Winter Meetings
Entering the offseason, the Houston Astros have a few needs to address on their roster. However, it will take some time to figure out how they can go about filling those needs.
Their first order of business is figuring things out with All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. He is a free agent and if he isn’t retained, finding a replacement for him will become their No. 1 priority.
Expected to spend wisely this offseason, as they could even slash payroll, is part of the reason they are in holding right now. They already saw their deadline acquisition, starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, depart in free agency, signing a three-year, $63 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Whether Bregman comes back or not, the lineup already was in need of some upgrades. First base was a disaster with Jose Abreu in 2024 and center field wasn’t much better.
If they aren’t going to be active in free agency, they will have to explore the trade market to find an upgrade.
One player who could be of interest to them is Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs. Former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic has listed the Astros acquiring the former MVP as one of the trades he would like to see completed at the Winter Meetings.
“The Astros have needs at first base and in center field and Bellinger would solve either position for them, depending on where they decide to play him. He has Gold Glove-caliber potential at first base and is a plus defender in center field.”
That kind of versatility would be ideal for Houston. It would provide them with some flexibility to see how the market plays out elsewhere and fill the other needs without making an ill-advised or forced signing.
Last year was a struggle for Bellinger at times as he recorded a slash line of .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and a 111 OPS+. It resulted in a 2.2 WAR, which was down from his excellent 2023 campaign when he had a 4.4 WAR and his numbers were up across the board.
Alas, even that down year would have been a huge upgrade over what the Astros received from players at those positions. Abreu, Jon Singleton, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick combined for -0.3 WAR.
Locked in for $27.5 million in 2025, a player option remains for 2026. Either he will receive a $5 million buyout or he will opt in and play out the final year of the deal for $25 million.
That money is something the Cubs are motivated to get out from under so that they can spread the cash around other parts of the team. They also have younger players in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch locked in at center field and first base, his two primary positions.