Houston Astros Viewed As Bounce Back Team Despite Their Struggles
Entering Tuesday, the Houston Astros are on the outside of the playoffs looking in, something that would have been laughable to even suggest when they entered camp for Spring Training.
Many factors have contributed to this.
Injuries hit the Astros hard early on and forced them to use inexperienced pitchers that took them out of games early. While that was happening, their offense didn't look quite as prolific and couldn't overcome the deficits their pitching staff put them in.
Sitting nine games out of first in their division and seven out of the final Wild Card spot, Houston needs to start playing like the championship team they have been in the past.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report is still holding out hope that can happen, and lists them as one of his bounce back candidates.
"Whether it's likely or not, you can imagine a scenario where a combination of internal corrections and some trade-deadline additions help this team make one last playoff run together," he writes.
What those additions might be is unknown right now.
They clearly have a need for starting pitching and an upgrade at first base based on the injuries they've sustained and by releasing the struggling Jose Abreu, but it's also unknown how aggressive owner Jim Crane is willing to be considering he's already over the luxury tax.
General manager Dana Brown has repeatedly stated they are not going to be sellers, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are going to be buyers.
This team has superstar talent everywhere, and if they play to their potential, then they should be able to make a run at the postseason.
Of course, everyone has been waiting for that all year long, something which has occurred.
This has not been the vintage Astros who have run through the regular season and positioned themselves well for a playoff run.
Maybe trade deadline acquisitions gets them back on track, but for that to happen, the players already in this clubhouse will have to start stepping up their game so they can be in the mix for a spot in the back half of the year.