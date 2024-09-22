Houston Astros Will ‘Likely’ Be Without Star Pitcher in October
The Houston Astros appear ready for the postseason as a team, but there are multiple decisions the front office and coaching staff will still have to make.
None of those decisions will be bigger than what they do with Justin Verlander. The right-hander is an all-time great, but hasn't thrown well since returning from a neck injury.
While it'd be strange to see the Astros without Verlander, and his success throughout his career might outweigh his past starts, Houston has to make the best decision for themselves.
It comes to a point where every pitcher in the history of the game starts to slow down, and it looks like it might be time for that with Verlander.
Perhaps he will get healthy this offseason and return at a high level, but for now, he hasn't been good enough.
That decision has yet to be made but should be in the immediate future.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "it's becoming more likely" that he won't pitch in October.
"If they do meet, it’s becoming likely that it will be without future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander on the postseason roster. He has yielded an 8.89 ERA in six starts since returning from the IL and conceded Friday that he may have returned too early from his neck injury."
Verlander's neck injury has derailed his year. He addressed that injury after his latest start earlier in the week.
“I think I came back from the neck injury a little fast,” he said, according to KHOU 11. “Obviously I know the schedule, I know the calendar and I want to be an asset for this team and to do that I need to be able to pitch and find out where I’m at. Obviously, the results have not been good, but there’s nothing you can do besides trying to pitch.”
On the season as a whole, the Virginia native has posted a 5.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 4.86 FIP, and has struck out just 69 hitters in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
For a pitcher who's been one of the best in baseball history throughout his nearly 20-year career, 2024 has been the worst campaign he's ever posted.
If Verlander doesn't pitch in the postseason, that leaves another spot in the rotation for someone to step up.
With Astros' pitchers doing so already this season, look for them to figure it out if he doesn't throw in October.