Houston Astros Young Star Helps Keep Team Afloat in Latest Power Rankings
The Houston Astros offense remained inconsistent last week, but did enough to split the games and stay around where they have been in the power rankings.
After losing a road series to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Astros traveled back home where they pulled off the upset and took a series against the San Diego Padres.
They were even able to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. It is something they will have to do a lot more of if they want to get back into the postseason.
MLB.com's Will Leitch put them at No. 16 on the most recent power rankings, which is one spot higher than they were last week. The Baltimore Orioles fell below them, allowing Houston to rise.
As mentioned before, the offense has continued to struggle with consistency throughout the earlier part of the season.
The Astros, as a team, had a wRC+ of 81 last week. That was the sixth-lowest mark in the league. They scored just 17 runs. For reference, the Cincinnati Reds scored the most with 55 runs.
Smith had the best week of his young career, though, which included a two-home run game against the Padres. He led the team with four RBI.
He had a .238/.273/.524 slash line. While he does still have plenty to learn on offense, it was nice to see his power shine through again.
It still isn't a real worry, given his fantastic track record, but Yordan Alvarez had another slow week. He posted just a .118/.158/.353 slash line.
Alvarez is on pace for just 16 home runs this year, in what many projected to be a career season.
Houston's pitching staff was much better with an 11th-best team ERA of 3.46. The bullpen was especially good with in a 1.71 ERA in that stretch, the third-best mark in the league.
Hunter Brown pitched a gem in his only start of the week, throwing six scoreless against the Cardinals. He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball through the early part of the year with a 1.50 ERA.
Josh Hader has also continued his resurgent campaign as his ERA is down to 0.82 and the Astros have yet to lose a game that he has pitched in.
Houston will split this week between at home and on the road again with series' against the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.