Houston Police Uncover Person Behind Death Threats Against Astros Star
Death threats against Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. led to a three-week investigation that has uncovered the person behind the threats.
But, there’s a twist.
While the Houston Police Department has determined how made the threats, the name of the person behind the threats hasn’t been arrested and his name has not been released.
Why? Well, that’s where things get complicated.
Behind the Lance McCullers Jr. Threats
On May 10, McCullers made his second start since the 2022 postseason and his first at Daikin Park. He had a rough game. He faced eight batters, allowed seven runs and recorded just one out in the outing.
After the game, McCullers disclosed that he and his family received death threats via social media. He said some of those threats included saying that his children would be stabbed to death. The Astros and McCullers turned that information over to HPD and Major League Baseball for further investigation.
On Monday, per The Athletic (subscription required), HPD disclosed that they had found the man behind the threats. They described him as a disgruntled gambler who lost money on the game and was drunk.
No arrest has been made, and the suspect’s name has not been released by HPD. The reason? The suspect is an overseas resident, which makes it hard for HPD to try and arrest him since they don’t have jurisdiction.
The Athletic’s report indicated that the suspect was remorseful and asked that his apologies be extended to McCullers and his family.
Since that disastrous start, the right-hander — who is one of two Astros remaining from the 2017 World Series champions — has turned things around. He is 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in five starts. He has 26 strikeouts and 11 walks in 18.1 innings.
In his last start against the Athletics on May 28, he finished with 12 strikeouts in six innings, as he allowed five hits and three earned runs against one walk.
Given recent injuries to the pitching staff, his return has been welcome. In the past few weeks, the Astros have lost two starters to elbow surgery — Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco.
McCullers is set to make his next start on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he tries to lock down his first win of the season. His opposing pitcher is last year’s National League rookie of the year, Paul Skenes.