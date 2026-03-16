Cristian Javier’s Bounce Back Outing Positions Him Well for Astros Rotation

Cristian Javier missed part of this week in Houston Astros spring training to tend to a personal matter. Before that, his first spring training outing was uneven.

Well, he fixed that on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

The right-hander threw four innings of two-hit baseball, as he allowed one walk and struck out five hitters. He threw 56 pitches, 38 of which were strikes and induced 11 whiffs. Notably, per Statcast, his four-seam fastball average was up to 92.3 mph on Sunday, after he averaged 91.87 mph in his first start on Monday.

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It’s an encouraging development after his first start in which he threw 52 pitches in 1.2 innings as he had location issues. He only allowed one hit but gave up two runs (one earned) and walked three as he struck out three.

As manager Joe Espada told MLB.com and other outlets after Sunday’s game, “That’s the really good version of Javy.”

Cristian Javier’s Outing

Astros manager Joe Espada on Javier pic.twitter.com/TfNK3eQado — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 15, 2026

Espada like everything about Javier’s outing on Sunday. Many of the things Houston has been working with him on this spring came to the fore of his performance. He also said the pace of the game suited Javier’s style.

“His lower half working with his upper body,” Espada said of what he liked about the outing. “When he’s in sequence, he’s able to be around the box more often and create swing and miss early. He was able to do that, and he was able to repeat it. That’s key, being able to repeat it. If he missed up and away, he’s able to find himself and get back on track.”

That fastball also had the movement Houston wanted, too.

“You could see it in the swings,” Espada said. “A lot of those swing and misses were up in the zone. They start waist high and they just swing right under it.”

Javier has thrown at least 50 pitches in each of his two spring training starts. So, everything is tracking toward him being in the opening day rotation. That rotation is expected to include six starts on opening day, with last year’s American League Cy Young finalist, Hunter Brown, taking the opening day start. Javier and this year’s big free agent signing, Tatsuya Imai, will likely follow.

Lance McCullers Jr., Ryan Weiss and Mike Burrows and Spencer Arrighetti are among those vying for the other three spots. Houston will play its opening day game on March 26 at home against the Los Angeles Angels.