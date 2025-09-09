How Astros Could Wind Up Benefitting From Wild Framber Valdez Cross-Up Incident
The Houston Astros are trying to hold onto their slim lead in the American League Central here down the stretch as they cling to a two-game lead going into a massive series this week against the Toronto Blue Jays.
If Houston is going to have any chance of closing it out, they are going to need their arguably best and most experienced pitcher, left-hander Framber Valdez, to be at his best.
Though the ace has by all measurements had a very good season, he found himself last week embroiled in a controversy that had many across the league questioning his character.
Valdez was accused of intentionally crossing up his catcher César Salazar after a disagreement between the two teammates on a pitch that led to a grand slam for New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham.
Instantly, the story across the league became Valdez being a bad teammate and just generally someone who lets their temper get the best of them.
Though the Astros have attempted to do damage control in the week since, the damage may already be done for the impending free agent.
It was reported over the weekend by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that Valdez has cost himself millions on the open market, and even that at least one team had already scratched him off their list for the winter.
Everyone seems to be taking shots at the veteran right now, but in reality, the incident could very much wind up working to the benefit of Houston.
Astros Could Sign Valdez at Much Cheaper Number in Free Agency
First off, for this to even be possible, there would have to be a concession on the part of Valdez and a real apology to Salazar and the rest of the team.
It's possible this has already happened internally, but the 31-year-old needs to get back in the good graces of the clubhouse before they even consider bringing him back, no matter how cheap the contract is.
If that were to occur and fences were mended, then there's not much reason why Houston would not want Valdez back next year. The team's workhorse for more than half a decade now, he has a 3.15 ERA, 1.161 WHIP and a record of 67-39 over 140 starts in the last five seasons.
When he's on, he's one of the best pitchers on the planet and has not shown any real signs of a slowdown.
It's not unreasonable to think though that both sides here may need a change and Valdez winds up elsewhere for a little bit less than he would have received.
However, if he finds his market is not what he thought it could be and teams are passing due to the incident, nobody knows him better than his current team and on paper, the Astros would benefit greatly from getting him back at a smaller number.
Valdez's status across the league is worth monitoring over the coming months. There's no question the situation hurt his image, but how much it actually hurt his bank account remains to be seen.