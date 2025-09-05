Astros Insider Reveals Shocking Prediction for Framber Valdez in Free Agency
The Houston Astros are no strangers to seeing homegrown talents depart over the last few years.
They have seen George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman all sign deals elsewhere as free agents. Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs this past offseason to get out ahead of his likely departure. Now, the team will be in a similar position as last winter with Bregman in just a few months with ace Framber Valdez.
The talented lefty is set to hit free agency for the first time this offseason. As one of the most accomplished and consistent starting pitchers available this winter, he is expected to draw a lot of attention on the open market. That is, even with the awkward situation he has found himself in recently.
During his most recent start, he served up a grand slam to New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham. Just two pitches later, he looked to intentionally cross up his catcher, Cesar Salazar, who was not expecting a fastball. The pitch drilled him and the two exchanged looks on the field.
The strange cross-up has been the talk of baseball in recent days. Teammates reportedly confronted Valdez about it after the game. Both players spoke to manager Joe Espada, who believes the situation has been blown out of proportion. A miscommunication is what it is being chalked up as.
While that is the story the Astros are going with, Valdez’s actions could very well cost him some opportunities this offseason. Some teams may take him completely off their free agent board because of how he handled himself. However, there are going to be enough teams involved in his free agent sweepstakes, it may not matter much down the road.
Astros Predicted To Let Framber Valdez Walk in Free Agency
One of the teams who could be out on him is Houston. Chandler Rome of The Athletic recently made an appearance on Four Territory and spoke about Valdez’s odds of returning to the team. Even without the bizarre cross-up, the Houston insider believes it is unlikely that the Astros bring their ace back.
"The Astros have never guaranteed a player more than $151 million, much less a pitcher,” Rome said during the appearance.
It would be a massive blow to the rotation should Valdez depart this offseason. He has been their only consistent, along with co-ace Hunter Brown, on the mound this year. Losing him would create a huge void that would have to be replaced, whether it is with another free agent or via trade.
Beyond Brown, there isn’t much Houston can confidently rely on heading into 2026. Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. all returned from injury this year but can they stay healthy moving forward? Spencer Arrighetti’s 2025 campaign has turned into a wash because of injuries. The availability of Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco in 2026 is up in the air after both underwent Tommy John surgery this year.
Valdez is as consistent and reliable a performer as any pitcher over the last few years. Losing him could be a huge step back for the franchise. But, if the price tag becomes too much, as Rome noted, history suggests they will not bring him back.