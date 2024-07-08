How Hurricane Beryl Could Affect Houston Astros’ Upcoming Plans
The Houston Astros have turned their season around after having a bit of a slow start. The team is 6-4 in their last 10 games, but more importantly they have worked their way to second in the American League West sitting just behind the Seattle Mariners.
The Astros have a 24-19 record when playing at home. Looking ahead at their schedule, the team is slated to have six home games in as many days facing the Miami Marlins and the Texas Rangers. Hurricane Beryl could have a say in that, though.
The once rated Category 5 hurricane made landfall Monday morning near Matagorda, Texas. As of 7 a.m. CT Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported that Beryl was making its way inland from the Texas Gulf Coast, about 40 miles southwest of Houston.
Now rated as a Category 1 hurricane, the winds have been sustained at a maximum of 75 mph and headed toward Bay City, Texas.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch on Sunday through early Tuesday which included Harris County and several other suburban Houston counties.
“Heavy rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with localized amounts of 15 inches is expected across portions of the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast and eastern Texas beginning today through Monday night,” the hurricane center said Monday. “This rainfall will produce areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally considerable.”
Forecasters believe that Beryl will be downgraded to a tropical storm as it travels further inland, but without question it will impact the western Houston suburbs all day Monday.
CenterPoint Energy in Houston has reported that over 1.5 million homes and businesses are without power. Streets in Houston have been closed due to flooding as well.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting governor while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is out of the country, confirmed that utility crews cannot get out to fix power lines until the wind dies down. He also further advised that flooding could last for days as the storm continues to dump rain onto already saturated ground.
As of the time of writing, no official announcements have been made by the team or the MLB of any game schedule or location changes. Although, it is hard to believe that the games will go on as scheduled.
The first game in the home series against Miami is to be played tomorrow, July 9 at 6:10 p.m. While the Marlins are the worst team in the National League East, Houston should have no trouble adding to their win rate no matter where the games are played.