How Isaac Paredes Could Immediately Boost Astros Postseason Hopes
There are whispers that the Houston Astros could be getting their third baseman back.
Isaac Paredes is one of the many Astros who has fallen victim to the injured list this season and his right hamstring strain has kept him on that list for a majority of the summer. The 26-year-old chose rehab over surgery with the hopes to return this season and that might just pay off.
Paredes was forced out of a game against their division rivals, the Seattle Mariners, on July 19. The following day he was placed on the IL. If Paredes is able to return before October rolls around the Astros will be immediately better. Their defense will be better and their hitting lineup will be immensely stronger, even with the current injury to Yordan Alvarez.
Paredes and The Astros Moving Forward
This is Paredes first season with the Astros and he had been great up until he was sidelined. He was posting some of the best numbers of his young career with a slash line of .259/.359/.470 with 50 RBI to compliment 19 homers. His home runs are tied for third-most on the team even though he hasn't stepped foot on the field since July.
The 26-year-old isn't just sitting near the top of the Astros' hitters in homers, but RBI as well. He is tied for fifth-most RBI with outfielder Cam Smith, who has played in more than 30 games than Paredes. All four who have more RBI than him have 120+ games on the year while Paredes has yet to hit 95.
The Astros are in need of a boost at the plate. Paredes would be an instant spark of life to their hitting line up and if he does return it would probably be in a designated hitter position to start off, which makes sense because Houston is now committed to Carlos Correa at third base. The team is gearing up to face off with the Mariners before going onto their last road trip of the regular season.
Their road trip could be significantly easier than their recent stretch. The ballclub will travel to California to face both the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels to close out the year.
Houston is in a knife fight for the division title to get to the playoffs. The addition of Paredes would immediately help their chances to win the AL West and play in October. The organization is holding their breath until he is officially cleared, but there is a glimmer of hope.