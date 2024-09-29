How to Watch Houston Astros and Guardians Sunday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros, American League West Champions, enter their last game of the regular season on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, American League Central Champions.
After winning the first two games of this three-game weekend series, the Astros look to complete the sweep against a team they could potentially face at some point in the postseason.
On the mound for Houston will be righty Ryan Gusto, who will be making his Major League debut.
Gusto, 25, had a solid season in Triple-A with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, pitching to a 3.70 ERA across 148 1/3 innings with a 1.27 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 29 games.
Gusto was named PCL Pitcher of the Week once this season as well as PCL Pitcher of the Month once.
Here is how the Astros will line up for game 162 on Sunday:
1.) 2B Jose Altuve
2.) RF Kyle Tucker
3.) 3B Alex Bregman
4.) DH Yainer Diaz
5.) 1B Zach Dezenzo
6.) SS Jeremy Pena
7.) LF Jason Heyward
8.) CF Mauricio Dubon
9.) C Cesar Salazar
SP Ryan Gusto
The Guardians will counter with a righty of their own, as an opener, Nick Sandlin (8-0, 3.75 ERA).
In his last outing as an opener, Sandlin allowed no earned runs on no hits and two walks while striking out two in one inning.
He has faced this Houston team once this season, two days ago out of the bullpen.
In that appearance, the righty allowed no earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in 1 2/3 innings.
It has been an up-and-down season for Sandlin, but Cleveland is hopeful that he can give them a strong first inning to set their follower up nicely to give them a chance to win and avoid being swept in their last series before the postseason.
Here is how the Guardians will line up for game 162 on Sunday:
1.) LF Steven Kwan
2.) DH David Fry
3.) 3B Jose Ramirez
4.) 1B Josh Naylor
5.) CF Lane Thomas
6.) 2B Andres Gimenez
7.) RF Will Brennan
8.) C Austin Hedges
9.) SS Brayan Rocchio
RHP Nick Sandlin
The first pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 3:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and Bally Sports Great Lakes.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!