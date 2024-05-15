Injured Houston Astros Hurler Optimistic He’s Nearing Return
Injured Houston Astros starting pitcher José Urquidy knows when he’ll be making his next rehab start — and he’s hoping it’s his last.
Urquidy told reporters covering the team, including The Athletic, that he would make a rehab start on Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi when they’re in San Antonio to face the Missions.
After that? He expressed optimism that he would be ready for a return to the Majors after that start.
The right-hander made his first rehab start on Sunday with Triple-A Sugar Land against Oklahoma City. He threw 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs. He also gave up a home run and a walk while striking out three.
He threw 46 pitches, 28 of which were strikes.
That was his first game action since a spring training game in March when the 29-year-old right-hander left a game with a right forearm strain. Fortunately, an exam revealed that it was nothing more than that and he’s built up for more than the last month with long toss, bullpen sessions and live batting practice.
Earlier this month Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown said that Urquidy would need “two or three rehab” starts before he can return.
So his ability to return after Saturday’s start may be dependent upon how far he can get in the game. Given the long layoff from spring training, it’s possible he will need at least one more rehab start after Saturday.
He is no stranger to injuries. Last season he went 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and spent three months on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
Fortunately, the Astros are getting healthier in the starting pitching department. Last weekend Houston got Cristian Javier back from the injured list. Previous to that, both Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander made returns from the injured list.
Urquidy is the only Astros starter on the 15-day injured list. Two other pitchers that should see time this season — Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. — are on the 60-day injured list.