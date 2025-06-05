Insider Believes Astros Are 'Likeliest Team To Stand Pat' at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are one of the most interesting teams to monitor ahead of the trade deadline.
Sitting first in the AL West division -- a familiar place for this franchise -- past history suggests they'll add to their roster if the organization believes they have a chance to compete for a championship.
However, the Astros also have perhaps the best trade chip they can move in Framber Valdez.
Since he's a free agent at the end of the season and doesn't seem like he will be re-signed based on the price tag he's going to command on the open market, Houston could opt to ship him out of town for a hefty return package, similar to what they did with Kyle Tucker this past winter instead of losing him for nothing like some of their previously departed star players.
That would require the Astros to be out of the mix, though, and that doesn't seem like it will happen.
Despite the large number of pitching injuries this team has endured while owning an offense that has been a bit disappointing, they are still firmly in the mix for another division title and playoff spot.
Because of that, Jeff Passan of ESPN thinks Houston will stand pat at the deadline.
"Should the Astros continue on this path, they could be the likeliest team to stand pat: good enough not to ship out guys, not good enough to merit their import," he wrote.
If that comes to fruition, then that would mean they wouldn't add, either.
Last season, the Astros surprised a lot of people by shipping out a hefty prospect package to acquire Yusei Kikuchi, a move that turned out to be a rental.
Already without a strong farm system in place, it seems risky for Houston to operate in that same manner again this year even if they are in the mix once again.
Instead, they likely will rely on internal improvements, hoping Christian Walker eventually heats up, Jose Altuve returns to his baseline and Yordan Alvarez gets healthy and becomes the superstar slugger he's been throughout his career.
There are whispers that the Astros are eyeing starting pitching help -- something that's not a surprise when looking at their rotation -- so that would make Passan's prediction not come true if they do make a move to bring in another arm.
However, it wouldn't be shocking for them to stand pat.