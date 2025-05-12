Inside the Astros

Insider Believes Astros Will Call Up Top Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut This Week

Will the Houston Astros actually promote this prospect?

Like every team around Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros are trying to figure out their starting rotation.

With Lance McCullers Jr. back, the group is a bit more shored up. But since he's returning from major surgery and has only pitched twice since 2022, what results he's going to give isn't quite known.

Because of that, the Astros are searching for ways to create the best unit possible.

They reportedly are eyeing going to a six-man rotation during this stretch of 17 straight games. And as a result, it seems like Houston could call up one of their top prospects for his Major League debut, at least in the mind of a team insider.

Colton Gordon is more than deserving of getting this opportunity if that's the direction the Astros go.

Since being an eighth-round pick in 2021, the 14th-ranked prospect in Houston's pipeline has posted a 3.60 ERA across his 77 total outings and 67 starts, striking out 396 batters in 347 2/3 innings pitched with 113 walks and a WHIP of 1.20.

This season with Triple-A Sugar Land, he has a 4-0 record in eight starts with a 2.55 ERA.

The 26-year-old looks ready to make the leap to Major League Baseball, and if Chandler Rome's inclination is correct, then the left-hander could be making his MLB debut on Wednesday in the finale against the Kansas City Royals.

That would then push rising ace Hunter Brown into opening game of the four-game series against the Texas Rangers that is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, giving the young star six days between his last start.

Whether or not Gordon actually gets the call or not will be something to monitor.

But if he does, he'll be the next exciting player who debuts in 2025 for the Astros.

