Insider Lists Rising AL Team As 'Most Logical' Landing Spot for Houston Astros Star
It has been a busy offseason for the Houston Astros so far following a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign.
After being eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card round, change was inevitably coming for the Astros. After years of success, the core of the team is starting to get older and some key players are either hitting free agency or getting close to it.
When the winter started, third baseman Alex Bregman became a free agent, however, the move to trade outfielder Kyle Tucker, who was still under contract was the big shocker for Houston.
Likely due to seeing what great players received on the open market this offseason, the Astros made the decision to move Tucker and get something substantial back in return.
This deal ended up being the writing on the wall for Bregman’s future with the Astros.
Since they received Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith, they decided to move on from their star third baseman.
Even though they may no longer want his services, he should have a few other suitors around the league.
Recently, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com spoke about a couple of the teams who could be interested in him, and he named the Boston Red Sox as the most logical destination.
“Perhaps the most logical team for Bregman at this point is the Red Sox, who have addressed their rotation concerns with the signing of [Walker] Buehler and the trade for Garrett Crochet, but Boston has come up short in its pursuit of an impact bat.”
This might a bit surprising.
On the surface, they have a superstar in Rafael Devers at third base, but Bregman has stated he would be willing to move to second base if it was the right situation. Perhaps, joining a team like the Red Sox who are looking to take a big step forward in 2025 after a strong offseason would be appealing to him.
From Boston’s standpoint, he is the type of impact bat they are seeking, especially considering he hits from the right side of the plate.
In Fenway Park, the slugging third baseman would likely be able to see an increase in his production at the plate as well.
Even though the Red Sox have improved this offseason, they have done so without spending a ton of money, yet.
Bregman might be the player they decide to make a significant investment in long term.
For the Astros, they clearly made their decision on the franchise icon, marking the end of a very successful tenure.